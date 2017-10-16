Police recover Blue Jays World Series ring stolen 23 years ago
Investigators say they learned that the world series ring, along with another Blue Jays ring, were being sold online.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A Toronto-area police force says it has recovered a pair of Blue Jays rings that were stolen more than two decades ago.
Peel regional police say a personalized 1992 Blue Jays World Series Championship ring and an Anniversary Blue Jays ring, along with jewelry and other items, were taken from a home in Mississauga, Ont., on April 13, 1994.
Investigators say they learned last Wednesday that the stolen items were being sold online.
They say the rings were recovered and have been returned to the rightful owner.
Police say the owner — a former Blue Jays executive — has asked not to be identified.
They say no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing.
