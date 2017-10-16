Cornet beats Makarova in Kremlin Cup first round
MOSCOW — Alize Cornet of France beat hometown
Cornet won a frantic match which included five consecutive breaks of serve in the first set.
Her victory means she will play Sharapova if the Russian beats Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia on Tuesday.
Also in the first round, Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic needed just 49 minutes to beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6,-0, 6-2.
In the men's draw, Dudi Sela of Israel defeated Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-2.
