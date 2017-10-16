FIFA World Rankings List for October
ZURICH — FIFA rankings published for October (last month's rankings in parentheses):
1. Germany (1)
2. Brazil (2)
3. Portugal (3)
4. Argentina (4)
5. Belgium (5)
6. Poland (6)
7. France (8)
8. Spain (11)
9. Chile (9)
10. Peru (12)
11. Switzerland (7)
12. England (15)
13. Colombia (10)
14. Wales (13)
15. Italy (17)
16. Mexico (14)
17. Uruguay (16)
18. Croatia (18)
19. Denmark (26)
20. Netherlands (29)
Also
27. United States (28)
