FIFA World Rankings List for October

ZURICH — FIFA rankings published for October (last month's rankings in parentheses):

1. Germany (1)

2. Brazil (2)

3. Portugal (3)

4. Argentina (4)

5. Belgium (5)

6. Poland (6)

7. France (8)

8. Spain (11)

9. Chile (9)

10. Peru (12)

11. Switzerland (7)

12. England (15)

13. Colombia (10)

14. Wales (13)

15. Italy (17)

16. Mexico (14)

17. Uruguay (16)

18. Croatia (18)

19. Denmark (26)

20. Netherlands (29)

Also

27. United States (28)

