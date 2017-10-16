Goalkeeper dies after collision in Indonesian league game

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A goalkeeper has died after sustaining head and neck injuries in a collision during an Indonesian league soccer game on Sunday.

Choirul Huda, 38, slumped to the ground following a collision with Persela teammate Ramon Rodrigues de Mesquita during a game against Semen Padang on the main island of Java. Huda was rushed to a nearby hospital but died several hours later.

In a statement released by the club, doctor Yudistira Andri Nugroho said Huda sustained a traumatic injury and died of cardiac arrest.