Hawks say Schroder faces discipline for role in fight

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks say point guard Dennis Schroder is facing undisclosed discipline for his role in an incident that led to his arrest last month on misdemeanour battery charges.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says in a statement released by the team the investigation of the Sept. 29 fight outside a late-night restaurant is not complete.

Schlenk says preliminary findings show Schroder was involved in an "unacceptable" physical altercation which "will not be tolerated by the Hawks organization." He says Schroder faces discipline "at the appropriate time once the matter has been more fully developed through the law enforcement process and otherwise."

The 24-year-old Schroder is the top returning scorer on the Hawks, averaging 17.9 points and 6.3 assists per game in his first season as a full-time starter.

___