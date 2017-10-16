Jets insist they're moving on, won't cry about overturned TD
NEW YORK — Todd Bowles says the New York Jets are moving on from the controversial call that overturned a touchdown for them against the New England Patriots.
The coach says Monday that his team isn't going to "cry about it all week," and rehashing the decision made by officials to rule that Austin Seferian-Jenkins fumbled while appearing to score a 4-yard touchdown won't do the Jets any good now.
Quarterback Josh McCown says he still doesn't understand why the score was wiped out, but echoes Bowles' sentiments by saying the Jets are focused on playing the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.
Al Riveron, the NFL's senior
