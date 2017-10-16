Jets winger Ehlers, Leafs centre Matthews, Caps centre Backstrom named NHL 3 stars
NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets left-wing Nikolaj Ehlers, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.
Ehlers earned first-star honours. He led the NHL with five goals, including a pair of winners, and added two assists to propel the Jets to three straight victories. His big week was highlighted by a natural hat trick and an assist in a 5-2 win over Edmonton on Oct. 9.
Matthews, the week's second star, recorded four goals, including two in overtime, to power the Maple Leafs to a pair of wins in three starts. He capped the week with two goals, including the overtime winner, in a 4-3 win at Montreal on Saturday.
Third-star Backstrom paced the NHL with nine points (three goals, six assists) in four games for the Capitals, including his 19th career four-point game in a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
