Mahrez salvages 1-1 draw for Leicester against West Brom

LEICESTER, England — Riyad Mahrez salvaged a point for Leicester with an 80th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League on Monday.

The draw wasn't enough to move Leicester out of the relegation zone, with the 2016 English champion third to last on six points from eight games, and there were some boos at the final whistle. The team's winless streak stretched to six matches.