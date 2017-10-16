Marcus Mariota starts at quarterback for Titans vs. Colts

NASHVILLE — Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is active and will start Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts after missing one game with a strained left hamstring.

The Titans also kept both Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden active against the Colts.

Andrew Luck already had been declared out for his sixth straight game to open the season. Le'Raven Clark will start at right guard with Jack Mewhort placed on injured reserve with an injury.

The Colts also scratched cornerback Quincy Wilson, running back Matt Jones, linebackers Tarell Basham and Anthony Walker and tight end Henry Krieger-Coble.

Tennessee deactivated defensive tackle Sylvester Williams, and Austin Johnson will start at nose tackle. The Titans' other inactives include receivers Corey Davis and Darius Jennings, cornerback Kalan Reed and safety Johnathan Cyprien.

