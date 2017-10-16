NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pole Winners
A
A
Share via Email
|Through Oct. 15
1. Kyle Busch, 8
2. Kevin Harvick, 4
2. Kyle Larson, 4
4. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2
4. Matt Kenseth, 2
4. Brad Keselowski, 2
4. Martin Truex Jr., 2
8. Ryan Blaney, 1
8. Chase Elliott, 1
8. Denny Hamlin, 1
8. Erik Jones, 1
8. Joey Logano, 1
8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
Man taken to hospital after being shot several times with pellet gun: Halifax police
-
Calgary Election: Revisit your ward candidates before casting your vote