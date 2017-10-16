Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pole Winners

Through Oct. 15

1. Kyle Busch, 8

2. Kevin Harvick, 4

2. Kyle Larson, 4

4. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2

4. Matt Kenseth, 2

4. Brad Keselowski, 2

4. Martin Truex Jr., 2

8. Ryan Blaney, 1

8. Chase Elliott, 1

8. Denny Hamlin, 1

8. Erik Jones, 1

8. Joey Logano, 1

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1

