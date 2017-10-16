NASCAR's most popular driver expecting a baby girl
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be rather busy in retirement. NASCAR's most popular driver announced Monday his wife is expecting the couple's first child.
Earnhardt posted a picture of pink pair of baby girl Converse on Instagram to announce he and wife Amy are having a daughter. He did not reveal a due date.
Earnhardt has five races left before he retires from his final full-time season in NASCAR. He has already accepted a job with the NBC Sports broadcast team for next season.
Earnhardt was married on Dec. 31 after he recovered from concussion symptoms.
___
More AP Auto Racing: http://racing.ap.org/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Nova Scotia teens charged with completely destroying 'valuable construction' equipment