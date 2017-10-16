Raptors pick up team options on centre Poeltl, forward Siakam, guard Wright

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have picked up the third-year team options on the contracts of centre Jakob Poeltl and forward Pascal Siakam and the fourth-year team option on the contract of guard Delon Wright.

All three players are on rookie scale contracts. Their deals are now guaranteed through the 2018-19 season.

The Raptors had until Oct. 31 to exercise the team options.

The seven-foot, 248-pound Poeltl was selected by the Raptors with the ninth-overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He averaged 3.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 minutes in 54 games last season.

Siakam, picked 27th overall in 2016, posted averages of 4.2 points and 3.4 rebounds in 55 games (38 starts) last season. The six-foot-nine, 230 pound forward was also named the most valuable player of the NBA G League finals, averaging 23.0 points and 9.0 rebounds over the three-game championship series as Raptors 905 defeated Rio Grande.

The 6-5, 183 pound Wright was chosen by Toronto with the 20th-overall pick in 2015. He averaged 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 16.5 minutes in 27 games last season.