Star Senators defenceman to make season debut after recovering from foot surgery
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Star Ottawa defenceman Erik Karlsson will make his season debut when the Senators host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.
Senators head coach Guy Boucher confirmed his captain's return to the lineup at today's practice.
Karlsson missed Ottawa's first five games of the 2017-18 campaign after undergoing off-season surgery to repair tendons in his left foot.
He had 71 points in 74 games last season, and added 18 points in 19 games in the Senators' run to the Eastern Conference final.
The Senators have played well in Karlsson's absence and have yet to lose in regulation this season.
Ottawa has a 3-0-2 record and is on a three-game winning streak.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Deeply saddened:' Student at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford killed in car crash
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery