Weah's hat trick leads US over Paraguay 5-0, to U17 QFs

Tim Weah, a son of former world player of the year George Weah, scored three goals to lead the United States over Paraguay 5-0 Monday in India and into the quarterfinals of the Under-17 World Cup.

Andrew Carleton and Josh Sargent also scored in New Delhi for the Americans, who play England or Japan on Saturday in Goa. The U.S. had not reached the quarterfinals since 2005.

Weah's hat trick was the first for the U.S. at a FIFA men's tournament since Freddy Adu against Poland at the 2007 U-20s, and the first for the American U-17s since Adu versus South Korea in 2003.

Weah is part of the Paris Saint-Germain youth system. His father was FIFA Player of the Year in 1995.

Tim Weah put the U.S. ahead in the 19th minute with a left-footed shot from the centre of the penalty area after Carleton pushed the ball up field to Ayo Akinola, who one-timed a cross.

Weah doubled the lead with a 22-yard curling shot in the 53rd and Carleton made it 3-0 off a pass from Sargent in the 63rd. Sargent scored from a Carleton pass in the 75th, and Carleton fed Weah for the final goal in the 77th.