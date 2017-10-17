Buffalo Bills sign receiver Deonte Thompson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have restocked their injury-thinned offence by signing receiver Deonte Thompson.

Thompson has five-plus seasons of NFL experience and had 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown with Chicago before being released by the Bears last week. Thompson played his first two seasons with Baltimore and then had no catches in playing one game for Buffalo in 2014.

Overall, he has 50 catches for 602 yards and three touchdowns in 42 games.

Thompson's addition comes as Buffalo (3-2) returns from its bye week with question marks in its passing attack in preparing to host Tampa Bay (2-3) on Sunday.

Starting tight end Charles Clay is out indefinitely with a left knee injury. Starting receiver Jordan Matthews is listed day to day while recovering from a broken right thumb.

Matthews told The Associated Press on Tuesday he is scheduled to meet with trainers before learning whether he'll be cleared for practice on Wednesday.

Buffalo opened a roster spot to add Thompson by releasing running back Joe Banyard.

Buffalo also shuffled its practice squad by signing safety L.J. McCray, and releasing offensive lineman Jordan Mudge and defensive end Marquavius Lewis.

___