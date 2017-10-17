Italy to face Sweden in World Cup playoffs

ZURICH — Italy will face Sweden in the European playoffs next month to qualify for the World Cup.

The four-time World Cup champions were drawn Tuesday to play away first against the Swedes in a two-leg playoff.

In other pairings it was: Northern Ireland vs. Switzerland; Croatia vs. Greece; and Denmark vs. Ireland.

The eight teams were the best runners-up in the nine European qualifying groups.

The first legs will be played from Nov. 9-11, with the return games from Nov. 12-14.