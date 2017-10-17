La Liga deal for TV rights delayed by Catalonia uncertainty

MADRID — Spanish league president Javier Tebas says it is delaying talks on a new deal for television rights because of the Catalonia crisis.

Tebas says the league has "suspended the commercialization of the international rights until the situation in Catalonia is resolved."

Spain is in political turmoil after Catalonia held an independence referendum that the central government said was unconstitutional.

If the northeastern region unilaterally declares independence, Catalan clubs such as Barcelona may not be immediately allowed to play in the Spanish league.

Tebas says on Tuesday the league will lose about 20 per cent to 25 per cent of its income if Barcelona left.