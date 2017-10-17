Messi and wife expecting their third child
MADRID — Lionel Messi and his wife are expecting another child.
The player's representatives say Antonela Roccuzzo is pregnant with the couple's third child. They already have two young boys, Thiago and Mateo.
Roccuzzo recently posted a photo on Instagram with Messi and the boys touching her belly, accompanied by the phrase "Family of 5" and the hashtag "blessed."
It is not known how far along she is with the pregnancy, nor if the baby is a boy or a girl.
