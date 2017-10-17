Montreal Carabins remain in top spot of Canadian university football rankings

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — The Montreal Carabins remained on top of the U Sports football rankings for a sixth consecutive week Tuesday.

The Carabins improved to 5-0 with a 47-15 rout of Sherbrooke last week. Montreal received eight of 15 first-place votes from the Football Reporters of Canada panel.

The top four schools — Montreal, Calgary (6-0), Laval (5-1) and Western (7-0) — were unchanged on the latest list while McMaster (6-1) rose one position to No. 5.