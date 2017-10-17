Predators recall F Gaudreau, Weber placed on injured reserve
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have recalled forward Frederick Gaudreau from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals and placed
The Predators announced the moves Tuesday before hosting the Colorado Avalanche.
Gaudreau from Bromont, Quebec, played in nine games with Nashville last season, and the forward was at his best in the playoffs where he scored three goals in eight games. Gaudreau became the first player since John Harms with Chicago in 1944 to score the first three goals of his career in the Stanley Cup Final.
Weber was hit in the head by Dallas
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Renting in Halifax? Be prepared to pay more as city now among 10 most expensive
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police
-
'Out priced:' NDP to table rent control bill aimed at calming Halifax housing problems