QMJHL Roundup: Hrehorcak scores two to lead Huskies over Armada 5-2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Patrik Hrehorcak scored twice as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Hugo Despres supplied the winner for the Huskies (6-1-3) at 14:02 of the second period. Alex Beaucage and Lane Cormier also scored for Rouyn-Noranda.

Aleksi Anttalainen and Maxime Collin scored for the Armada (7-2-0).

Samuel Harvey kicked out 35 shots for Rouyn-Noranda. Francis Leclerc turned aside 16 shots for Blainville-Boisbriand.

The Huskies went 2 for 7 on the power play. The Armada went 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 WILDCATS 1

HALIFAX — Filip Zadina scored twice as the Mooseheads vanquished Moncton.

Maxime Fortier supplied the winner on the power play for Halifax (6-3-2) at 11:33 of the second period. Connor Moynihan and Raphael Lavoie also scored for the Mooseheads.

Gerald Blackmore scored for the Wildcats (8-2-2).