Sharapova loses to Rybarikova at Kremlin Cup
MOSCOW — Maria Sharapova was beaten by Magdalena Rybarikova in the first round of the Kremlin Cup on Tuesday, ending her bid for a second title in two weeks.
Playing her fifth match in seven days after winning the Tianjin Open on Sunday, Sharapova lost 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Sharapova brought her usual power but lacked accuracy, with some wild swings on key points.
Six months after she returned from a 15-month doping ban, Sharapova is still trying to move back up the rankings from her current position of 57th. Her first tour appearance in Moscow in a decade drew a large and enthusiastic crowd despite taking place on a Tuesday afternoon.
