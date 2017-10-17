Winnipeg's Fogg, Toronto's Green, Saskatchewan's Carter named CFL top performers

TORONTO — Winnipeg defensive back Kevin Fogg, Toronto receiver SJ Green and Saskatchewan receiver Duron Carter are the CFL's top performers for Week 17.

Fogg had a key 88-yard punt return touchdown and an interception in the Blue Bombers' 26-20 win over the B.C Lions on Saturday. Fogg piled up 127 punt return yards in total, in addition to two defensive tackles and a quarterback pressure.

Green had 159 receiving yards and a touchdown Saturday in the Argonauts' last-minute 30-27 loss in Edmonton. Green's touchdown came in the fourth quarter after a 32-yard catch.