Bangladesh opts to bowl first vs South Africa in 2nd ODI

PAARL, South Africa — Bangladesh won the toss and will bowl first seeking to keep the limited-overs international series against South Africa alive.

After losing the opening match, Bangladesh needs to win the second ODI at Boland Park on Wednesday to level the three-game series.

Bangladesh was boosted by the return of batsman Tamim Iqbal from injury.

South Africa also made one change, with injured middle-order batsman David Miller replaced by Farhaan Behardien.

South Africa won the first game by 10 wickets and has been dominant over Bangladesh throughout the tour with a 2-0 win in the test series.

Lineups:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Farhaan Behardien, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir.