Basel beats CSKA 2-0 to extend strong Champions League start
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Basel continued a strong start to its Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.
The Swiss champion sits second in Group A on six points, behind only Manchester United, which beat Benfica 1-0 in Wednesday's other game to stay perfect.
Taulant Xhaka scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute. CSKA lost the ball in the
Basel was aggrieved not to be given a second in the 51st when Albian Ajeti put the ball into the net, only for his celebrations to be cut short by an offside call.
CSKA left large gaps at the back as it pushed forward, allowing Basel substitute Dimitri Oberlin to use his speed to burst through the
CSKA failed to register a single shot on target against a Basel
CSKA is third in Group A with three points and Benfica is last with no points.
___
More AP Champions League coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/ChampionsLeague