Canadian teenager Jordan Araujo signs with England's Brighton & Hove Albion

TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jordan Araujo has signed with Brighton & Hove Albion of the English Premier League.

The 18-year-old midfielder went to Portugal in July to take part in Brighton's under-18 training camp. He was then invited to join the club in England and signed a deal after playing in several exhibition matches.

Araujo rose through the ranks at ANB Futbol, the same Toronto-area academy that produced teenage forward Adonijah Reid. Taken in the second round (40th overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas, Reid is currently with the Ottawa Fury.

"Jordan has been with ANB Futbol for most of his football life and everyone in the organization has seen him grow as a player and a person through patience, hard work, and the full backing of his family and ANB Futbol," Academy director Bassam Naim said in a statement.