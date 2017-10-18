Chelsea throws away 2-goal lead, draws 3-3 with Roma

LONDON — Chelsea threw away a two-goal lead against Roma before recovering to draw 3-3 in the Champions League on Wednesday as the Group C leaders' defensive vulnerability was exposed again.

Following domestic losses to high-flying Manchester City and struggling Crystal Palace, the Premier League champions salvaged a point when Eden Hazard headed in his second goal of the night in the 75th minute.

Edin Dzeko's double had briefly put Roma in front but 2012 Champions League winner Chelsea remains two points ahead of the Italian club at the top of the group. Atletico Madrid is three points further back after being held 0-0 by newcomer Qarabag, which earned its first point in its third game.

Chelsea had made a blistering start at Stamford Bridge with David Luiz curling a shot into the bottom corner after 11 minutes. The lead was preserved by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' right boot denying Radja Nainggolan from close range and Chelsea extended that lead in the 37th.

When Roma conceded possession in the Chelsea half, Hazard used his pace to launch a counterattack. Alvaro Morata was released down the left and the striker weaved through the defence before a deflected shot landed at the feet of Hazard, who was primed to sweep the ball into the net.

Roma pulled one back five minutes before halftime when Aleksandar Kolarov ran onto his own pass past Cesar Azpilicueta and struck past Courtois.

Another former Premier League winner with Manchester City was added to the scoresheet on his return to England in the 64th minute when Dzeko unleashed a first-time volley through Courtois' arms after being set up by former Tottenham defender Federico Fazio.

Courtois was beaten again by Dzeko six minutes later as Kolarov and Dzeko combined. Dzeko darted into space between Chelsea defender to meet Kolarov's free kick with a header.

But Hazard came to Chelsea's rescue when headed in Pedro Rodriguez's cross and the hosts clung on for the point while giving manager Antonio Conte more concerns about his side's defensive abilities.

___