Chiefs-Raiders Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY (5-1) at OAKLAND (2-4)
Thursday, 8:25 p.m. EDT, CBS/NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 2 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Kansas City 5-1, Oakland 2-4
SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 62-52-2
LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Raiders 21-13, Dec. 8, 2016
LAST WEEK — Chiefs lost to Steelers 19-13; Raiders lost to Chargers 17-16
AP PRO32 RANKING — Chiefs No. 2, Raiders No. 24
CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (4), PASS (7).
CHIEFS
RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (24), PASS (27).
RAIDERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs have won five straight in series. ... Raiders are third
___
For more NFL coverage: AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Mother of ex-hostage speaks out on ‘victim shaming,’ Joshua Boyle and her ‘disgust’ with Ottawa
-
Dartmouth man beaten after people force their way into apartment
-
-
Man charged with attempted murder after running down suspect who robbed him: Halifax police