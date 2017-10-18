Denmark cancels World Cup qualifier against Sweden
COPENHAGEN — A pay dispute involving the Danish women's national team has forced the country's soccer federation to cancel a World Cup qualifying match against Sweden.
The DBU said Wednesday it has informed FIFA and "expects now a disciplinary decision," including being excluded from World Cup qualifying.
The match had been scheduled for Friday in Goteborg. The federation had set a Wednesday morning deadline for the women's side to come back to the table.
"Many things are dividing us," DBU spokesman Kim Hallberg told Denmark's TV2.
In Sweden, the country's national soccer federation said its women would continue to prepare for the match hoping it would eventually take place.
"It is a really special situation in which we never have been before," Swedish federation general secretary Hakan Sjostrand said.
The DBU said it had offered to increase the annual investment to the women's team by 2 million kroner ($316,000) to 4.6 million kroner ($727,000) to be used on higher salaries, among other things.
After cancelling the friendly, the two sides reached a partial agreement, allowing the women to play a World Cup qualifier against Hungary. However, differences between the DBU and the Danish Football Players' Association remain. It was uncertain whether the Danish side would play Croatia on Tuesday in another World Cup qualifier.
In April, the U.S. women's team struck a new collective bargaining agreement with its federation, ending more than a year of at times contentious negotiations, with players seeking comparable compensation to the men's team.