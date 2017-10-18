Injury rules Astle out of New Zealand's series in India
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Leg spinner Ish Sodhi has been rushed into the New Zealand cricket squad touring India as a replacement for Todd Astle, who injured his groin after bowling three balls in a warmup match.
Astle, who won a recall to the New Zealand team for the Twenty20 and one-day international series in India, sustained the injury during a match against a President Board's XI at Mumbai on Wednesday. Scans confirmed Astle a tear, meaning he'll be out of action for three weeks.
Sodhi was initially overlooked for the ODI series but was due to join New Zealand for two T20s.
Coach Mike Hesson said Astle's injury was a cruel blow "and everyone in the team is certainly feeling for Todd."
The first ODI series starts Sunday at Mumbai.
