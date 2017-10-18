Jaguars rookie Fournette misses practice with sprained ankle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette sat out practice Wednesday while recovering from a sprained right ankle.

The rookie rolled his ankle late in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Doug Marrone says Fournette was ready to re-enter the game after getting his ankle evaluated on the sideline, but adds that "there's a lot of adrenaline that goes into that."

Marrone says "you just have to wait and see how things go the following week."

The Jaguars (3-3) hope to have Fournette available for Sunday's game at Indianapolis (2-4).

Fournette ranks second in the NFL with 596 yards rushing. He tops the league with six touchdowns on the ground.

Receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and centre Brandon Linder (illness) also missed practice.

