Jaguars rookie Fournette misses practice with sprained ankle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette sat out practice Wednesday while recovering from a sprained right ankle.
The rookie rolled his ankle late in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Doug Marrone says Fournette was ready to re-enter the game after getting his ankle evaluated on the sideline, but adds that "there's a lot of adrenaline that goes into that."
Marrone says "you just have to wait and see how things go the following week."
The Jaguars (3-3) hope to have Fournette available for Sunday's game at Indianapolis (2-4).
Fournette ranks second in the NFL with 596 yards rushing. He tops the league with six touchdowns on the ground.
Receiver Marqise Lee (knee) and
