NFL receives overall B in racial, gender hiring practices
ORLANDO, Fla. — During a time in which player activism in the NFL has become a polarizing issue, the league continues to receive high grades for racial hiring practices in a diversity report that also finds that gender hiring has slightly dipped.
The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport released its annual racial and gender report card Wednesday, giving the NFL its eighth straight A for its racial hiring — primarily on the strength of incremental increases in coaches and general managers of
The NFL is engulfed in a controversy involving some of its players — the league is comprised of mostly African-American players — and their actions during the playing of the national anthem. Some players have chosen to kneel to bring attention to what they believe are social injustices being directed at African-Americans and other minorities.
Some fans, and President Trump, have deemed their actions as disrespecting the flag and the country's military men and women.
"I think with the kind of player activism that is going on that it's going to increase attention to these numbers and I think it will get even better in the future," said report card author Dr. Richard Lapchick. "I think it was getting better anyways but I think that is going to add to it."
This year the NFL matched its all-time high of eight head coaches of
But Laphick does see a concern because this year there was slight decline at the
The NFL applies its Rooney Rule, a mandate that minorities must be interviewed for any vacant head coaching position, to expose more coaches of
Still, Lapchick is still bothered by the lack of progress at the
"I think the Rooney Rule is definitely a plus, but it's not a guarantee so there has to be other things in place like looking out for how to build that pipeline," he said.
In addition to an increase in head coaches, the NFL also went from having five men with the general manager/principal in charge title to six this year.
But there also is still a concern that women are not making more strides in decision-making roles, particularly at the team level. The NFL saw its gender score drop from 76
In the NFL offices, the number of women at or over the
But at the team level, women in senior administrative positions is at 20
"The league office has made significant strides in promoting and hiring women in senior VP positions over the last three years," Lapchick said. "I think they are setting an example for the teams. We hope they will take their que from the leagues at that this point."
