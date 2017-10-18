PGA Tour event moving to Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — The PGA Tour is bringing a regular tournament to Kentucky for the first time in nearly 60 years.

The Barbasol Championship is leaving Alabama next summer for the Keene Trace Golf Club just outside Lexington. The tournament is July 19-22 and is held the same week as the British Open. As an opposite-field event, the winner does not get an invitation to the Masters and the prize fund is only $3.5 million.

The tournament began in 2015 at the RTJ Trail's Grand National in Opelika, Alabama.