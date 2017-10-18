QMJHL: Batherson powers Screaming Eagles to 4-3 overtime win vs. Sagueneens

SYDNEY, N.S. — Drake Batherson scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles edged the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 4-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Ross MacDougall and Justin Lazure also scored for the Screaming Eagles (7-5-0), while Kevin Mandolese made 25 saves for the win.

Samuel Houde, Alexis Gaboury-Potvin and Kelly Klima replied for the Sagueneens (3-5-2). Alexis Shank kicked out 26 shots for Chicoutimi.

Cape Breton went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Saguenéens were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 REMPARTS 1

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Dawson Mercer scored and added to assists as the Voltigeurs toppled Quebec.

Nicolas Beaudin had the eventual winner for Drummondville (7-3-1) late in the first period. Nicolas Desgroseilliers, Cedric Desruisseaux and Robert Lynch also scored.

Olivier Mathieu had the only goal for the Remparts (8-3-0).

Quebec's Mathieu was given a match penalty for spearing at 5:35 of the third period.

---

TITAN 5 OLYMPIQUES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Dawson Theede struck twice as Acadie-Bathurst defeated the Olympiques.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had the power-play winner at the 12:34 mark of the third period for the Titan (5-3-4). Justin Ducharme also found the back of the night.

Pier-Olivier Lacombe, Charles-Antoine Roy and Mitchell Balmas supplied the offence for Gatineau (4-3-2).

---

OCEANIC 4 DRAKKAR 2

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Dmitry Zavgorodniy had a pair of goals to power the Oceanic past Baie-Comeau.

Denis Mikhnin's power-play goal gave Rimouski (6-3-1) the lead 7:55 into the third period. Mathieu Bizier also scored for the Oceanic.

Ivan Chekhovich and Jean-Simon Belanger had goals for the Drakkar (5-6-0).

---

ARMADA 4 FOREURS 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet scored twice as Blainville-Boisbriand subdued the Foreurs.

Connor Bramwell had the eventual winner late in the second period for the Armada (8-2-0) and Michael Kemp added a single