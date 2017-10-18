Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat 1st in 3rd ODI

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the third one-day international against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Pakistan gave an ODI debut to 21-year-old opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq, nephew of former captain and present chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Imam replaced out-of-form Ahmed Shehzad, who could score only 0 and 8 in Pakistan's convincing victories in the first two games of the five-match series.

Allrounder Faheem Ashraf was the other change Pakistan made in the playing XI, replacing Imad Wasim.

Sri Lanka, which is seeking to end its nine-match losing streak, also made two changes in the hopes of keeping the series alive.

Experienced Chamara Kapugedera was brought in to revive a fragile looking batting lineup in place of the struggling Kusal Mendis. Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal was also dropped and was replaced by Dushmantha Chameera.

___

Lineups:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan.