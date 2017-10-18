Trump again blasts NFL over players kneeling during anthem

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is again criticizing the NFL over players kneeling during the national anthem.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that the "NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem."

He adds: "Total disrespect for our great country!"

Trump appeared to be responding to the NFL annual fall meeting. The league invited players and representatives from their union to discuss social issues.

The topic of the national anthem was not discussed at length. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said owners did not ask players to commit to standing during the anthem.