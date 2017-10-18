WHL Roundup: Dawson Holt lifts Giants over Raiders 5-4 in overtime

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Dawson Holt scored 2:35 into overtime as the Vancouver Giants slipped past the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Ty Ronning had a pair of goals in regulation time for Vancouver (3-4-2), while Brayden Watts and Alex Kannok Leipert also found the back of the net. David Tendeck made 33 saves for the Giants.

Jordy Stallard, Sergei Sapego, Parker Kelly and Sean Montgomery scored for the Raiders (3-4-3). Nicholas Sanders combined with Curtis Meger for 34 stops for Prince Albert.

Both teams went 0 for 2 on the power play.

Vancouver's Darian Skeoch was given a match penalty for charging at 1:24 of the second period.

---

AMERICANS 2 ROCKETS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nolan Yaremko scored twice to lead Tri-City past Kelowna.

Yaremko had the winner for the Americans (6-4-0) at 12:24 of the third period.

Dillon Dube replied for the Rockets (4-4-2).

Tri-City's's Jordan Topping was given a match penalty for boarding at 17:22 of the third period.

---

ICE 2 WARRIORS 1

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Brett Davis had the power-play winner late in the second period as Kootenay upset Moose Jaw.

Vince Loschiavo opened scoring for the Ice (4-5-1).