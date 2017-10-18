Winless Browns return to rookie Kizer as starting QB
A
A
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — After a week watching, Browns rookie DeShone Kizer is starting again.
The second-round pick will start Sunday against Tennessee.
The Browns (0-6) demoted an ineffective Kizer last week in
Kizer has been inconsistent since winning the starting job in training camp and was benched at halftime of Cleveland's Oct. 8 loss to the New York Jets. But Jackson believes in him and needs him to develop. The Browns will devote the remainder of the season finding out if the 21-year-old can be their long-term answer at quarterback.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL