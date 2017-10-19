Blount, other veterans keep young Eagles focused

PHILADELPHIA — LeGarrette Blount knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl so he's won't let his teammates get overly excited about a 5-1 start.

Blount has been a big addition for the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the run game and adding veteran leadership on one of the youngest teams in the NFL.

He was part of two Super Bowl championship teams in New England over the past three seasons and led the league with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016.

"A big part of it is making sure you ignore the noise," Blount said. "Don't listen to the outsiders. Everything that is in-house stays in-house and just make sure that you lock in and know that everybody that you see on TV isn't in your corner.

"We know what we've been doing to get to this point. We know what it takes so we just have to buy in to continue to do that and continue to do everything it takes for us to continue to win the games."

Sounds like a guy who learned from Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens five years ago so he also understands the grind.

"You don't focus on your record too much," Smith said. "You focus on trying to win the next game and obviously they all add up."

The Eagles weren't expected to contend for the playoffs this season in the second year under coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz. But they've accelerated their rebuilding process and are leading the NFC East and the conference.

With Aaron Rodgers likely out for the season in Green Bay, the Eagles are now widely considered the frontrunner in the NFC. But there's a long way to go.

"All we've got to do is control what we can control and stay focused on what we're doing and that'll take care of the rest," said receiver Alshon Jeffery, another one of the key off-season acquisitions. "We've just got to continue to work on each other and stay connected with each other."

The Eagles host the Redskins (3-2) on Monday night in their second straight prime-time game. They beat Carolina on the road last Thursday so they'll be well-rested against Washington.

NOTES: Special teams captain Chris Maragos was placed on injured reserve on Thursday and rookie LB Nate Gerry was promoted from the practice squad. Maragos injured his knee last week. "It's hard. Not only a great football player, but a great person, great man," Pederson said. "Great leader on the team in the locker room. Next man has to step up and fill that role." ... Right tackle Lane Johnson and running back Wendell Smallwood practiced and are expected to return vs. the Redskins. Johnson missed one game with a concussion and Smallwood sat out the past two because of a knee injury.

