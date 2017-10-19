Bridgewater: 'I definitely believe I'll play this year'

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Teddy Bridgewater says he "definitely" believes he'll play for the Minnesota Vikings this season, after returning to practice for the first time in almost 14 months.

Bridgewater spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since the beginning of training camp. He was cleared to rejoin the team Wednesday on the field where he dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments in a non-contact drill less than two weeks before the 2016 season began.

The 24-year-old quarterback said his knee was feeling fine the day after his first practice, though he wasn't taking any hits. Bridgewater will be brought along slowly, realizing the return to the field this week was only one of many steps toward playing in a game again.

