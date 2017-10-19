Cowboys-49ers Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Cowboys have won four of five in recent series. ... Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott got legal reprieve to delay six-game suspension. Elliott ran for 138 yards vs. San Francisco last year. ... Cowboys QB Dak Prescott can join Tony Romo (three times), Don Meredith (twice) as only Dallas players with three TD passes in three straight games. ... Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence has sacks in all five games and leads NFL with 8 1/2. ... Dallas K Dan Bailey perfect in kicks, making all seven FGs, 14 PATs. ... 49ers first NFL team to lose five straight by three or fewer points. ... San Francisco's minus-33 point differential is best ever for 0-6 team. ... 49ers rookie C.J. Beathard set to make first start after going 19 for 36 for 245 yards, one touchdown in relief of Brian Hoyer last week. Beathard becomes sixth rookie to start at QB for Niners since merger. ... San Francisco rookie TE George Kittle played with Beathard in college. Kittle ranks second among rookie TEs with 21 catches, 212 yards receiving. ... Niners converting 30.8 per cent on third down, third worst in NFL. San Francisco opponents convert 52.9 per cent , third highest. ... Fantasy Tip: 49ers RB Carlos Hyde ran for two TDS last week and has 648 yards rushing, seven TDs in last seven home games. Niners will likely rely on run to take pressure off rookie QB.