Michigan top cop punished for Facebook post on NFL protests

FILE- In an Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue leads a focus group discussion at Benton Harbor High School, in Benton Harbor, Mich. The 23-member Michigan Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the resignation of Etue for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting during the national anthem "degenerates." The group of lawmakers said Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, if Etue doesn't resign, then Gov. Rick Snyder should fire her. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP, File)

DETROIT — The director of the Michigan State Police will lose five days of pay for sharing a Facebook post that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem "anti-American degenerates."

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the decision Thursday. He says Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue still must work while her salary is suspended for five days.

The governor says he has "full faith" in Etue's leadership.

On Sept. 24, Etue shared a meme on her personal Facebook page that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem "millionaire ingrates who hate America." She has apologized but hasn't publicly explained why she shared it.

Some black lawmakers want her fired. Snyder says it's time to "find common ground rather than rehash past mistakes."

