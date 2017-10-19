Sports

NewsAlert: Dodgers beat Cubs in Game 5 of NLCS, advance to World Series

CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series after beating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers will face either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in the World Series.

The Yankees lead the American League Championship Series 3-2, with Game 6 Friday in Houston.

