NewsAlert: Dodgers beat Cubs in Game 5 of NLCS, advance to World Series
CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series after beating the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.
The Dodgers will face either the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in the World Series.
The Yankees lead the American League Championship Series 3-2, with Game 6 Friday in Houston.
