QMJHL Roundup: Demers scores OT winner as Cataractes edge Screaming Eagles

SYDNEY, N.S. — Antoine Demers scored his second goal of the game in overtime and added an assist as the Shawinigan Cataractes topped the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 7-6 on Thursday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Samuel Blier also had two goals and a helper for Shawinigan (3-7-1), which won its third in a row. Vasily Glotov, Gabriel Sylvestre and Samuel Asselin rounded out the attack and Vincent Senez tacked on three assists.

Drake Batherson had two goals and two assists for the Screaming Eagles (7-5-1) with Mathias Laferriere also striking twice. Egor Sokolov and Ross MacDougall had the others.

Mikhail Denisov turned away 28 shots for the win in net. Kevin Mandolese kicked out 20 shots in defeat.

The Cataractes were scoreless on four power plays and Cape Breton was 3 for 6.

---

ISLANDERS 3 SEA DOGS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Matthew Grouchy scored the winner in the second period as the Islanders edged Saint John.

Cayse Ton and Pascal Aquin also scored for Charlottetown (4-6-1). Matthew Welsh made 26 saves for the win in net.

Cedric Pare and Nathan Larose had goals for the Sea Dogs (3-7-2), who got 21 stops from Alex D'Orio.

---

PHOENIX 7 TIGRES 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Marek Zachar had a pair of goals to lift Sherbrooke past the Tigres.

Nicolas Poulin, Hugo Roy, Benjamin Tardif, Mathieu Olivier and Alexandre Joncas supplied the rest of the offence for the Phoenix (6-3-3). Sherbrooke has picked up points in each of its last five games (4-0-1).

Evan Fitzpatrick turned away 28 shots for the win in net.

Felix Boivin, Marco Cavalleri, James Phelan and Alexandre Grise scored for Victoriaville (5-4-1). Anthony Morrone combined with Tristan Cote-Cazenave for 26 saves in defeat.