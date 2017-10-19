Ravens-Vikings Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens and Vikings combined for NFL-record five touchdowns in final 125 seconds of their last meeting, in Baltimore. ... Ravens have 12 turnovers, tied for third most in league. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco has sunk to 31st in NFL with 66.1 passer rating. ... Ravens WR Mike Wallace, who played 2015 for Vikings, leads team with 239 yards. ... Ravens have three non-offensive TDs in six games. KR Bobby Rainey has one of only two kickoff returns for TDs in league this season. ... With 38 catches, Vikings WR Adam Thielen tied for third in league. ...Vikings' defence leads NFL in third downs, surrendering 18 of 72 conversions for league-low 25 per cent . ... Vikings DE Everson Griffen has at least one sack in each of six games this season, tied for fifth-longest streak in team history. Jim Marshall and Jared Allen share record with eight games in row. ... Vikings FS Harrison Smith had 1 1/2 sacks vs. Packers. With one more, he'll pass Joey Browner for most career sacks by DB in Vikings history. ... Fantasy Tip: Vikings QB Case Keenum has four TDs and one interception with average of 275.7 yards passing in three home games. Ravens' defence has 14 takeaways, tied for second most in NFL.