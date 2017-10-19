Ravens-Vikings Capsule
BALTIMORE (3-3) at MINNESOTA (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS
OPENING LINE — Vikings by 4
AGAINST THE SPREAD — Ravens 3-3, Vikings 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 3-2
LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Vikings 29-26, Dec. 8, 2013
LAST WEEK — Ravens lost to Bears 27-24; Vikings beat Packers 23-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 23, Vikings No. 6
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (7), PASS (31)
RAVENS
VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10T), RUSH (12), PASS (12)
VIKINGS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens and Vikings combined for NFL-record five touchdowns in final 125 seconds of their last meeting, in Baltimore. ... Ravens have 12 turnovers, tied for third most in league. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco has sunk to 31st in NFL with 66.1 passer rating. ... Ravens WR Mike Wallace, who played 2015 for Vikings, leads team with 239 yards. ... Ravens have three non-offensive TDs in six games. KR Bobby Rainey has one of only two kickoff returns for TDs in league this season. ... With 38 catches, Vikings WR Adam Thielen tied for third in league. ...Vikings'
