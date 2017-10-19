Saints-Packers Capsule
NEW ORLEANS (3-2) at GREEN BAY (4-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — New Orleans 3-2, Green Bay 3-3
SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 16-8
LAST MEETING — Saints beat Packers 44-23, Oct. 26, 2014
LAST WEEK — Saints beat Lions 52-38; Packers lost to Vikings 23-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 14, Packers No. 11
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (14) PASS (5)
SAINTS
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (26), PASS (15)
PACKERS
QB Drew Brees third in NFL in completion percentage (68.9) and fifth in both overall passer rating (103.2) and third-down passer rating (108.6). ... Brees averaging 374.8 yards for 126.8 rating in last four meetings with Packers. ... RB Mark Ingram rushed for career-best 172 yards and touchdown in last game against Green Bay. ... WR Michael Thomas looking for third straight road game with at least seven catches, 85 yards and TD. ... Saints have allowed league-low four sacks. ... Saints tied for fourth in the league in turnover differential (plus-6) ... Cameron Jordan had two sacks last week against Detroit, moving DE into sixth place on career franchise list with 51 1-2, one behind fifth-place Frank Warren.
