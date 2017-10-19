Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
NHL
Toronto 6 Detroit 3
St. Louis 5 Chicago 2
Los Angeles 5 Montreal 1
---
AHL
San Jose 5 Stockton 2
---
MLB Post-season
ALCS
N.Y. Yankees 5 Houston 0
(Yankees lead series 3-2)
NLCS
Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
(Dodgers lead series 3-1)
---
NBA
Detroit 102 Charlotte 90
Indiana 140 Brooklyn 131
Orlando 116 Miami 109
Washington 120 Philadelphia 115
Milwaukee 108 Boston 100
Memphis 103 New Orleans 91
Atlanta 117 Dallas 111
Utah 106 Denver 96
San Antonio 107 Minnesota 99
Houston 105 Sacramento 100
Portland 124 Phoenix 76
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL
Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.
---
NHL
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
---
MLB Post-season
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-11), 8:08 p.m.
(Dodgers lead series 3-1)
---
NBA
Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
---
