Sports

Scores and Schedule

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Toronto 6 Detroit 3

St. Louis 5 Chicago 2

Los Angeles 5 Montreal 1

---

AHL

San Jose 5 Stockton 2

---

MLB Post-season

ALCS

N.Y. Yankees 5 Houston 0

(Yankees lead series 3-2)

NLCS

Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Dodgers 2

(Dodgers lead series 3-1)

---

NBA

Detroit 102 Charlotte 90

Indiana 140 Brooklyn 131

Orlando 116 Miami 109

Washington 120 Philadelphia 115

Milwaukee 108 Boston 100

Memphis 103 New Orleans 91

Atlanta 117 Dallas 111

Utah 106 Denver 96

San Antonio 107 Minnesota 99

Houston 105 Sacramento 100

Portland 124 Phoenix 76

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL

Kansas City at Oakland, 8:25 p.m.

---

NHL

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

---

MLB Post-season

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 18-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-11), 8:08 p.m.

(Dodgers lead series 3-1)

---

NBA

Chicago at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular