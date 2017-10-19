Seahawks-Giants Capsule
SEATTLE (3-2) at N.Y. GIANTS (1-5)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS/NFL Network
OPENING LINE - Seahawks 7 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Seattle 2-3, New York 3-3
SERIES RECORD - Giants lead 9-8
LAST MEETING - Seahawks beat Giants 38-17, Nov. 9, 2014
LAST WEEK - Seahawks bye, beat Rams 16-10, Oct 8; Giants beat Broncos 23-10
AP PRO32 RANKING - Seahawks No. 7, Giants No. 28
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (15), PASS (16).
SEAHAWKS
GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (19).
GIANTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Seahawks won last three vs. Giants. ... Seattle QB Russell Wilson has 745 yards passing, four touchdowns and one interception in last three against NFC East. ... RB Thomas Rawls has 852 yards rushing and six TDs in eight career games with 15-plus attempts. ... TE Jimmy Graham had TD catch in win over Rams before bye. ... DE Michael Bennett has 3
More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL
