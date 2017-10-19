Sergachev scores twice, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Defenceman Mikhail Sergachev scored his first two NHL goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 43 saves for his fifth career shutout in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Nikita Kucherov assisted on both goals to push his NHL-leading points total to 14. His goals streak was stopped at seven games.

The Lightning took advantage of the few openings offered by Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 19 shots for the Blue Jackets and lost for the first time this season. Columbus had won four straight.

The Lightning, coming off an overtime loss to New Jersey on Tuesday night, improved to 6-1-1 for their best start opening 7-0-1 in their Stanley Cup-winning 2003-04 season.

Columbus dropped to 5-2-0.

BRUINS 6, CANUCKS 3

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron had a goal and three assists in his season debut, moving up to seventh on Boston's career scoring list in the Bruins' victory over Vancouver.

Anders Bjork scored twice, Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists and David Krejci and David Pastrnak each had a goal and an assist. The Bruins scored five straight goals after falling behind 1-0 early in the first period.

Anton Khudobin made 26 saves for Boston while starting in place of Tuukka Rask, who is out indefinitely with a concussion suffered in practice Wednesday.

Derek Dorsett, Bo Horvat and Thomas Vanek scored for the Canucks.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 3, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — John Tavares scored in the shootout to five the New York Islanders their eighth win in the last nine games against the crosstown New York Rangers.

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal scored in regulation, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 38 shots to help the Islanders recover after blowing a two-goal lead in the third.

David Desharnais, Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes scored, and Henrik Lundqvist finished with 35 saves for the Rangers. They have lost straight (0-3-2) to fall to 1-5-2. It's their fewest points after eight games since they were 1-6-1 to start the 1959-60 season.

DEVILS 5, SENATORS 4, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — John Moore scored 1:20 into overtime and New Jersey used three straight goals to beat Ottawa.

No. 1 draft pick Nico Hischier scored his first two goals for New Jersey. Kyle Palmieri and Marcus Johansson also scored to help the Devils improve to 4-0-0 on the road and 6-1-0 overall. Cory Schneider allowed four goals on 24 shots before leaving with a lower-body injury. Keith Kinkaid started the third period and stopped nine shots. Taylor Hall had four assists.

Kyle Turris, Derick Brassard, Alex Burrows and Tom Pyatt scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson made 41 saves.

PREDATORS 1, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pekka Rinne stopped 28 shots and Colton Sissons scored in the third period to lift Nashville past Philadelphia.

Sissons got his second goal of the season early in the third, giving the Western Conference champions their fourth win in five games. Rinne had 44th career shutout and first of the season.

The Flyers had combined for 13 goals in their first two home games and scored 26 overall in their first six games.

