Tip or not, Cubs manager Maddon ejected for 2nd time in NLCS

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon argues with umpires during the eighth inning of Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Chicago. Maddon was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been ejected for the second time in the NL Championship Series.

Maddon was tossed Wednesday night in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.

Maddon lost an argument in the eighth inning over what was originally called a strikeout, but changed to a foul tip.

In Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, Maddon was ejected after a call at home plate was overturned because of the slide rule.

